Look: Fans Go Viral During National Anthem At World Cup
On Monday afternoon, the United States kicked off its World Cup with a contest against Wales.
A moment from before the game immediately started going viral. During the national anthems, the difference between how fans sang the anthem was very notable.
Perhaps the Welsh fans have a bit more passion - or at least one did.
The Americans had the better of the play in the first half, which was evident on the scoreboard with a 1-0 advantage. Unfortunately for the USA, Wales came fighting back in the second half.
A penalty kick from Gareth Bale knotted the game at one goal apiece. That's how the game ended, giving each team a point - a somewhat disappointing result for both after England's dominant win over Iran.