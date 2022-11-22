Look: Fans Go Viral During National Anthem At World Cup

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: USA supporters sing their national anthem prior to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

On Monday afternoon, the United States kicked off its World Cup with a contest against Wales.

A moment from before the game immediately started going viral. During the national anthems, the difference between how fans sang the anthem was very notable.

Perhaps the Welsh fans have a bit more passion - or at least one did.

Check it out.

The Americans had the better of the play in the first half, which was evident on the scoreboard with a 1-0 advantage. Unfortunately for the USA, Wales came fighting back in the second half.

A penalty kick from Gareth Bale knotted the game at one goal apiece. That's how the game ended, giving each team a point - a somewhat disappointing result for both after England's dominant win over Iran.