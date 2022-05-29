Look: Fans Had Michael Jordan-Themed Message For LeBron

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: Michael Jordan and LeBron James interact after the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Often times when fans get into the basketball GOAT debate, it's between LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

And if you ask Real Madrid fans, the answer is clear.

During the Champions League final between Real and Liverpool (the team LeBron James is part-owner of), fans could be heard chanting "Michael Jordan better!"

The clip got a good amount of reaction on social media.

"I get immense joy from this," one user replied.

"Either way u look at it…. This speaks volumes," another said.

"I am not sure LBJ understand that football fans don't give a hoot about your feelings like basketball fans do," laughed another user.

Real Madrid ended up taking the match 1-0. Much to the pleasure of LeBron's favorite player Luka Doncic.