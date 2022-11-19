Look: Fans Helped Bills Players Get To The Airport Today

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

This weekend's Bills-Browns game has been moved to Detroit's Ford Field due to several feet of snowfall in Buffalo.

The Bills will travel to Detroit this afternoon — if they can make it to the airport.

This morning, some friendly neighbors/Bills Mafia faithful helped Buffalo offensive tackle Spencer Brown shovel his driveway so he could make it to the airport.

Take a look at the scene here:

Brown wasn't the only Bills player to get some help from the Buffalo community. The Bills posted a video showing several players enjoying the snow-day assistance of Bills Mafia.

"The City of Good Neighbors always comes through," the team wrote on Twitter.

The Bills were forced to cancel practice on Friday due to heavy snowfall in the area. The team instead held a virtual meeting ahead of tomorrow's contest.

After delays at Buffalo Niagara International Airport this morning, the Bills are expected to depart for Detroit at 3:30 p.m. ET this afternoon.

Tomorrow's game against the Browns is scheduled to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET.