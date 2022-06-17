Look: Fans Not Thrilled With The Refs During Celtics-Warriors Game 6
Stop me if you've heard this one before: Fans aren't happy with officiating during a massive game.
Game 6 of the NBA Finals is taking place on Thursday night with the Warriors looking to win their fourth NBA Championship in eight seasons and the Celtics looking to force Game 7.
Fans are already complaining about the officiating on Twitter as Golden State is up by 15 at halftime.
"You know Boston has a whining problem when even the ESPN analysts are telling them to stop crying to the refs nonstop," one fan said.
"I need Boston to stop crying to the refs and play some damn basketball!" another fan tweeted.
Boston will look to save its season in the second half and avoid seeing Golden State celebrate on its home court.
You can watch the remainder of this game on ABC.