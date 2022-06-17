Look: Fans Not Thrilled With The Refs During Celtics-Warriors Game 6

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 08: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors drives past Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Stop me if you've heard this one before: Fans aren't happy with officiating during a massive game.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals is taking place on Thursday night with the Warriors looking to win their fourth NBA Championship in eight seasons and the Celtics looking to force Game 7.

Fans are already complaining about the officiating on Twitter as Golden State is up by 15 at halftime.

"You know Boston has a whining problem when even the ESPN analysts are telling them to stop crying to the refs nonstop," one fan said.

"I need Boston to stop crying to the refs and play some damn basketball!" another fan tweeted.

Boston will look to save its season in the second half and avoid seeing Golden State celebrate on its home court.

You can watch the remainder of this game on ABC.