Look: Fans React To Alabama, Ohio State Schedule Drama

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

An Alabama message board is upset with the team's schedule heading into the 2022 season.

One fan pointed out that Ohio State starts out its season with five straight home games before its first road game on Oct. 8. In comparison, Alabama will have played at Texas and at Arkansas by that date.

In the end, it probably won't matter because of how great Alabama is expected to be again next season. The Crimson Tide have quarterback Bryce Young coming back, plus another Heisman Trophy contender in linebacker Will Anderson.

Despite a couple of those games being on the road, Alabama has shown no trouble winning those kinds of games under Nick Saban each year.

College football fans aren't giving this one message board fan the time of day.

These two teams are set to be National Championship contenders this season. We can only imagine how these fanbases will treat each other if we get anCollege Football Playoff matchup between the two.