Look: Fans React To Drew Brees' Appearance On FOX Last Night

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 25: Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks to the fans during halftime of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 25, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Legendary quarterback Drew Brees was a special guest for FOX's pregame coverage of Thursday night's matchup between Penn State and Purdue.

Brees spent last college football season as a color commentator for NBC. He called Notre Dame games alongside Mike Tirico.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, it was announced that Brees would not return to NBC. Many people questioned if the former New Orleans Saints quarterback was officially done broadcasting.

If Brees does give broadcasting another shot, he should try to replicate the performance he had on Thursday night. Though it was a brief segment, Brees brought a lot of energy to FOX's broadcast.

In fact, Brees was so charismatic that fans want to see more of him on TV.

"If this Drew would’ve shown up, he would’ve been the best analyst in football," one person tweeted.

"Yes! This is the Drew we need," another person wrote. "Whatever that was last year was atrocious, but he has it in him. Let him cook in the booth!"

In a previous interview with The Spun, Brees revealed that he hasn't slammed the door shot on a return to broadcasting.

"I’ve got so many opportunities and things I’m considering right now. Staying involved with the game of football is one of my priorities, whether it’d be broadcasting or some other capacity," Brees said. "I really enjoyed broadcasting games. I had a chance to broadcast Notre Dame football games last year. I only got the chance to broadcast two NFL games. I certainly would’ve loved to have more. I feel like that’s where my skillset can bring the most value, getting inside of the quarterback or play caller. The door is open - it’s something I’ll always consider."

If Brees lands another broadcasting gig in the future, he'll have a chance to show the sports world that he learned from his rookie year.