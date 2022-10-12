Look: Fans React To Erin Andrews' Embarrassing Text News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Erin Andrews attends the 2022 Fox Upfront on May 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage) Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Add Erin Andrews to the list of "older" adults who don't know anything about the current state of communication.

Just like a 55-year-old parent who is out of touch with their children's way of communication, Andrews made a recent slip-up that had social media laughing. In a recent episode of the "Calm Down with Erin and Charissa" podcast, Charissa Thompson revealed that Andrews accidentally sent out a risque text.

Accidentally being the operative word. She sent out the "water" emoji that has been colloquially used for a very different purpose.

To make matters worse, Andrews used the emoji in a group text. Thankfully, she has Charissa to help her understand what emojis to use and what context to use them in.

Andrews responded to a clip of the duo talking about her mistake with a shrugging shoulders emoji.

At least she got that one right.

Fans took to social media to react to her mistake.

"so it’s not to remind people to stay hydrated…got it," one fan joked.

"This is some funny s*** EA, but I feel ya on this one. Who can keep up with the meanings for everything these days?!" another fan said.

Andrews will have to be more careful with her emoji usage moving forward.