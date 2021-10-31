Look: Fans React To Kirk Herbstreit’s Controversial Rankings

Saturday night, Kirk Herbstreit teased his new college football rankings following Week 9 of the 2021 regular season. Sunday morning, the longtime ESPN college football analyst made it official.

Herbstreit released his new, controversial top six following Week 9 of the 2021 regular season.

Here’s the latest top six:

Georgia Alabama Ohio State Michigan State Cincinnati Oklahoma

Naturally, fans have some issues.

Most notably, many are wondering why Ohio State, which lost to Oregon, is ranked ahead of undefeateds like Cincinnati and Oklahoma.

“Ohio State and Alabama have losses. Cincinnati doesn’t. It really shouldn’t be any more complicated than that,” one fan tweeted.

“Herbie, losing respect for your opinion and objectivity. Oregon handled Ohio St on it’s home turf, can’t have the Bucks ahead of them or Sparty, they can play their way ahead of Sparty but unless the Ducks lose they should be ahead of Oh St! Why play the game?” another fan tweeted.

“Glad only the committee rankings matter,” one fan added.

The last fan is right – only the College Football Playoff selection committee’s rankings matter. So, don’t get too worked up about anyone else’s rankings.

The first set of the College Football Playoff rankings will be out on Tuesday night.