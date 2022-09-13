Look: Fans React To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Swimsuit Photo

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Paulina Gretzky looks on near the seventh hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It's been quite the year for Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson so far and there's still a few months left to go.

The couple married earlier this year and shortly thereafter, Johnson joined the LIV Golf series with a massive contract. According to multiple reports, Johnson earned over $100 million to join the new league.

That's given Johnson and Paulina plenty of spending money. The latter seems to be enjoying her summer as well.

"365 days of summer," she said in the caption of the photo that showed her wearing a white bikini and showing off her tan.

"Stunnnneerrrrrr," one fan said.

"Favoriteeeee pic of you!!!" said another.

"Obsessssedddddds," said a third.

Clearly fans are loving the look for Paulina.