Look: Fans React To Urban Meyer's Postgame Message

Urban Meyer was all smiles as his former Ohio State Buckeyes topped Notre Dame at Ohio Stadium yesterday. And he had a familiar message for his old team after the game.

Taking to Twitter last night, Meyer wrote his familiar message that he often wrote whenever the Buckeyes won their season-opener.

"Best thing about 1-0..." Meyer wrote, begging his followers to finish the statement for him. The answer has always been "it gives you the chance to go 2-0."

But unlike previous years, fans weren't actually amused by Meyer's attempts to act like he's still a part of the game. Just about all of the comments and retweets were filled with trolls referencing some of the many incidents that led to his firing by the Jacksonville Jaguars and previous unsavory incidents:

It seems pretty safe to say that the wider college football world has pretty much moved on from Urban Meyer.

The Buckeyes seem pretty satisfied with Ryan Day as their head coach, even if he hasn't yet taken them to the top of the mountain.

Meanwhile, the rest of college football seems pretty intent on pondering where he might go next to coach without actually advocating for him to join their own programs.

A historically bad, unfinished season in the NFL has the tendency to do that to a person.

Will Urban Meyer get roasted like this all season?