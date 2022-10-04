Look: Fans React To Wild Chess Cheating Scandal Details

13 July 2022, Berlin: Pieces stand on a chess board at the Werner Ott Open of the Kreuzberg Summer at the Berlin Kreuzberg Chess Club. The International Day of Chess will take place on 20.07.2022. Photo: Andreas Gora/dpa (Photo by Andreas Gora/picture alliance via Getty Images) picture alliance/Getty Images

Last month, world chess champion Magnus Carlsen accused American grandmaster Hans Moke Niemann of cheating.

Niemann pushed back with an impassioned defense. The 19-year-old chess star admitted that he cheated just two times in his life: once when he was 12 and once when he was 16.

According to a recent investigation conducted by Chess.com — an online platform where many top players compete — these claims made by Niemann are false.

The investigation found that Niemann received illegal assistance in more than 100 online games, per reports obtained by the Wall Street Journal. The most recent instance of illegal assistance came in 2020.

Several of the 100+ games in which Niemann is suspected of cheating were prize-money matches.

The chess world took to Twitter to react to these findings.

"Fool me 99 times, shame on you. Fool me more than 100 times, shame on me," one fan wrote.

"Everyone who was saying Magnus is ruining chess should apologize. This person is the one who’s ruining chess. Smh," another said.

"Someone make sure the Astros aren’t using this cheating method," another added.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.