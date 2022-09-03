Look: Fan's Reaction To Brutal Loss Going Viral

RALEIGH, NC - SEPTEMBER 18: The North Carolina State University Wolfpack kicks off to the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 18, 2004 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Trailing 21-14, East Carolina looked to be on the losing end of a tough contract against No. 13 NC State.

The Pirates weren't ready to go home just yet, though. Late in the fourth quarter, East Carolina found its way into the endzone to knot the game at 21 points apiece.

Or so it seemed. After the touchdown, the ECU kicker missed the extra point.

Don't worry, he got another chance to make up for the missed kick. Late in the fourth quarter, East Carolina set up for a game-winning field goal in the final seconds.

Except the kicker missed again.

That result in a viral moment of one fan.

Ouch.