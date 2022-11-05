Look: Fan's Unique "We Want Bama" Sign Going Viral

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

"We Want Bama" has become a popular chant for less-dominant teams starting to experience some success.

During Saturday's game between Army and Air Force, a fan took an interesting twist on this chant with a viral sign.

"We Want Bama (to send us players)," the sign read.

Take a look at the sign here:

Air Force currently leads Army 13-7 late in the fourth quarter. The Falcons are 5-3 on the year. The Black Knights are 3-5.

There's no question that both of these teams could benefit from some of the elite talented boasted by the Crimson Tide. Alabama currently has the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the 2023 season.

Bama will face off against the LSU Tigers in a marquee matchup later this evening.