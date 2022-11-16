Look: Fans Were Stunned By 'Tasteless' Jeopardy! Clue

Popular TV game show Jeopardy! recently made headlines for a "tasteless" clue about the death of Brian Laundrie.

A recent Celebrity Jeopardy! edition of the show feature this clue:

“In 2021, fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla.’s Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters.”

Laundrie died by suicide in a Florida nature preserve after he went on the run from police following the murder of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. Laundrie confessed to killing Petito in a letter before taking his own life.

The Laundrie family has demanded an apology from the show, calling the clue "tasteless" and "insensitive," per the New York Post.

Fans were stunned that Jeopardy! used this as a game-show clue.

Some agree that it was "tasteless." Others feel Laundrie doesn't deserve any protection from public ridicule.

"No way they made this a @Jeopardy clue?!" one fan wrote.

"Considering Brian Laundrie’s crime, a tasteless jeopardy question arguably is getting off pretty easy," another said.

"I see nothing but facts in this clue. No embellishments, no defamation, not untrue. It’s no different if the clue mentioned Dahmer, Gacy, Manson, etc," another added.

"This is a PREPOSTEROUS Jeopardy clue. My word lmao," another wrote.

Jeopardy! has not yet released a public statement on this controversy.