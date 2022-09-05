Look: Fantasy Football 'Combine' Video Is Going Viral Monday

One fantasy football league might've just started something...

On Monday, a TikTok showcasing one group's "draft combine" to determine who picks where started to go viral.

The combine featured flip cup, beer pong, throwing a ball into the window of a playhouse and a cornhole toss followed by a sprint:

Fans were loving it.

"Awesome," replied Rick Kamla.

"Love this!" said Evan Koslof.

"... next year?" asked sports reporter Alex Cawley of his colleague.

"This is fantastic," commented Caleb Rowden.

"Great idea!" another said.

Dude was digging in that final sprint!