Look: Fantasy Football League Restaurant Punishment Goes Viral

Each and every year, millions of people all over the country fill their fall calendars with fantasy football.

That means hundreds of thousands of people finish last in their respective leagues each and every year. For those unfortunate lot, punishments are the only recourse for a terrible team.

Fantasy football punishments come in all shapes and sizes. However, there are some that a truly unique and deserve attention.

That's the case with the latest viral fantasy football punishment floating around social media. New York Giants beat writer Zack Rosenblatt shared what the loser from his fantasy football league had to do.

He was forced to go to a nice restaurant with a large teddy bear as his date. The person chose Pooh.

Check it out.

The photos quickly went viral on social media, with over 25,000 liking the wild set of pictures.

While there's no physical pain involved, this person won't soon forget his last-place finish.