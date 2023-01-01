Look: Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Of Shannan Click

HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 16: Model Shannan Click arrives at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' 'Ben Hur' at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on August 16, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured dozens of prominent models over the years.

Only a few have taken part in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots, though.

Shannan Click is among that special group.

The prominent swimsuit model posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Some of Click's top photos have gone viral on social media, as well.

It's been a while since Click posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, but perhaps we'll see her back in 2023.