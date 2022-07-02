Look: Favorite Camille Kostek Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 19: Model Camille Kostek arrives at the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Two months ago to the day, the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was launched with a few familiar faces making their return.

Among those who were featured in the issue once again was beloved model Camille Kostek. Prior to the release of the 2022 magazine, the official SI Swimsuit Instagram account shared a photo of Kostek as a teaser.

"AHHHH WHAT A SURPRISE TO SEE THIS !!!! I just opened up this app and it was the first thing on my timeline 🥺😁😁!!!!" Kostek wrote. "Seeing that logo across my photo never gets old. It gives me the chills every single time . Truly grateful to get the call back each year . I’m beaming, I love you @si_swimsuit 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎 Happy almost launch week !!!!"

Just over a month ago, Kostek shared another look at her shoot - this time in St. Croix.

Check it out.

More of Camille Kostek's photos can be found here.