Look: Favorite Irina Shayk 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Model Irina Shayk attends the SI Swimsuit Launch Party hosted By Pranna at Pranna Restaurant on February 15, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released last summer with several veterans models making their return.

Unfortunately for her fans, Irina Shayk wasn't part of the returning team. The SI Swimsuit star has been in the issue a whopping 10 times, though.

She's suited up for some of the most iconic moments. In the 2009 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Shayk became one of the first models to hit the beach in nothing but body paint.

She also suited up for an iconic shoot in the ocean in 2016. Shayk got up close and personal with a few stingrays.

Check it out.

Here's more about the Russian model, from SI Swimsuit:

Irina Shayk is a 10-time SI Swimsuit model! She made her debut in 2007 and was the cover model in 2011, becoming the first Russian to. Her swimsuit shoots have taken her from Arizona to Italy and her native Russia. Fun fact: Irina is the first Russian to appear on the cover of SI Swimsuit.

For more from her iconic body paint shoot, click here.