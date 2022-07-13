Look: Favorite Megan Williams Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Seven years ago, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit search opened the door for a few models.

One of them was Megan Williams, who went on to become a regular on the Victoria Secret runway. In 2015, Williams was highlighted in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's search for the next top model.

Here's a behind the scenes look at her shoot.

Here's more from her casting call, via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

SURE WE'VE been a little thin on the brunette/redhead coverage, but can you blame us for wanting to ensure we've covered our bases before the Great Blonde Apocalypse goes down? And we had to meet Megan, the reformed science geek who dreams of one day owning a monkey and shared the stage with Monty Python's Eric Idle at the 2014 London Olympics Closing Ceremony (she's one of the angels). Oh, and she's a GUESS Girl—who doesn't love a GUESS Girl? We know we do!

All of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content can be found here.