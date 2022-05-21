Look: Favorite Paige Spiranac Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue hit newsstands earlier this week.

Over the years, several notable athletes - from Danica Patrick to Serena Williams to Genie Bouchard to Jennie Finch - have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Paige Spiranac joined the list a couple of years ago.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality has amassed a massive following on social media.

Some of Spiranac's best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have been shared on Twitter, too.

Spiranac is one of several notable athletes to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Alex Morgan, Genie Bouchard, Lindsey Vonn, Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, among others, have also been featured.

