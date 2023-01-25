Look: Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots Of Aly Raisman

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Aly Raisman attends the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition has featured a number of high-profile athletes over the past two decades.

One of the most well-known is United States star gymnast Aly Raisman. The three-time Olympic gold medalist has participated in two Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoots - in 2017 and 2018.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a look at Raisman's shoot from 2018 - along with fellow athletes like Sloane Stephens and more.

Check it out.

Raisman was the star of arguably Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's most powerful moment when she participated in the "body paint" edition after the Larry Nassar abuse scandal.

“You can be sexy, you can be wearing a sexy bikini, you can still be smart, powerful, have a voice,” Raisman said at the time. “You can still be advocating for change, you can still be a good person, you can still be respected.”

SI Swimsuit shared another look at her 2017 shoot as well.

You can view Aly's full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.