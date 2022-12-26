Look: Favorite Swimsuit Photos Of Danica Patrick

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - OCTOBER 02: Danica Patrick speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

Longtime NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick has twice been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Patrick, who is one of several notable athletes to be featured in the magazine, has gone viral on social media for her popular swimsuit photos.

Some of Patrick's top photos were even NASCAR-themed.

Patrick has joked that she would like to be a full-time swimsuit model.

"This type of shooting is really fun. I didn't know how I'd feel coming in," Patrick said. "I've done very little - I don't think I've ever really been in a straight swimming suit before for a photoshoot. So, I was a little bit nervous but excited too because it's a big deal."

We could see a full-time modeling career in her future, if she still wants it.

Perhaps we'll see Danica back in the issue in 2023...

