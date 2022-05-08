Look: Female Fan Goes Viral At NHL Playoff Game

The Dallas Stars took a big lead in their first round series against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Dallas topped Calgary, 4-2, in Game 3 of the first round series on Saturday evening.

During the game, a fan sitting behind the bench went viral on social media.

"The Stars come out in Dallas," Barstool Sports tweeted.

Perhaps the same fans will be out for Game 4.

Game 4 of the Dallas vs. Calgary series is set for Monday at 9:30 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on TBS.