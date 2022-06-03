Look: Female Protester Going Viral At French Open

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 03: A protester ties themselves to the net during the Men's Singles Semi Final match between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Casper Ruud of Norway on Day 13 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on June 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Earlier today, the men's semifinals of the French Open got off to an inauspicious start.

Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev got off to a roaring start in their match. It looked like the match would enter rarified air as both men battled back and forth for over three hours in just the first two sets.

Unfortunately, Zverev suffered an ankle injury that derailed his chances. Just a few hours later, a match between Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud also hit an awkward snag.

A female protester stormed the court and actually attached herself to the net. The match was halted for several minutes as security found a safe way to remove her from the next.

They eventually carried her off the court, but not before her message started going viral. Known only as Alizee, the woman warned of climate change.

Photos of the woman started going viral on social media.

As her shirt noted, she suggested France only has 1,028 days left to do something about climate change.

"We are in 2022 and it's time to face reality, the world to which politicians are sending us is a world to which Roland Garros will no longer be able to exist," the protester said. "Today, I entered the field because I can no longer take the risk of doing nothing in the face of the climate emergency."

Will her appearance lead to change?