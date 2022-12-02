Look: Fenway Bowl Matchup Is Reportedly Set

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 17: A general view during the game between the Harvard Crimson and the Yale Bulldogs at Fenway Park on November 17, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The 2022 Fenway Bowl matchup is reportedly set.

Louisville and Cincinnati will face off in the annual contest at Boston's Fenway Park, per college football insider Pat Forde.

"If you’re going to take two schools 100 miles apart and go to an entirely different region to play, Fenway is a cool venue for it. They better bring the Keg Of Nails out of storage for this. Schools have met 53 times, but not since 2013," Forde wrote on Twitter.

The all-time series between these two programs sits at 30-22-1 in favor of Cincinnati. The last installment of the series took place in 2012-13 when Teddy Bridgewater and Louisville took down the Bearcats 31-24 at Nippert Stadium.

This year's Louisville team is 7-4 with ranked wins over No. 10 Wake Forest and No. 24 NC State. Cincinnati, which made the College Football Playoff last year, is 9-3 this season.

The Wasabi Fenway Bowl will take place on December 17.