Look: Field View Of Saints Missed Field Goal Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the stadium during kickoff as the New Orleans Saints play the Minnesota Vikings at Louisiana Superdome on September 9, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

We've got a double-doink sighting in London.

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints fell just short of forcing overtime with a 61-yard field goal attempt that hit the upright and the cross bar before falling to the turf.

The Saints missed field goal started to go viral on social media.

"Double doink support groups meets on Tuesday’s," one user shared.

"Na see I know for a fact [london] games are scripted cause weird kicking [expletive] happens EVERYTIME there’s a game played there like that’s not a coincidence," another fan said.

"Pain."

"How on earth did this not go in???" another asked.

"Unbelievable," tweeted Wendell Ferreira.

The Saints drop to 1-3 after the loss to the Vikings.