Look: Fight Breaks Out At Mets Game

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view during ceremonies honoring the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks prior to a game between between the New York Mets and the New York Yankees at Citi Field on September 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

It got a little rowdy in Queens on Saturday night.

It's not clear what provoked the fight in the Citi Field stands, but two Mets fans in deGrom jerseys got into it with a young man and caught him pretty good.

The fight got a ton of reaction on social media.

"That last punch banished old boy to the shadow realm," one user replied.

"They all have perfect arms paths that are very repeatable," another commented.

"Dude is literally being held back and is defenseless, getting smoked in the face," a Phillies account said. "Sad."

"This is actually insane," another replied. "Literal assault from Mets fans on a helpless braves fans. Classy!"

"Visual representation of teams facing Scherzer one night and DeGrom the next."

No word on what happened to those involved after the fact. But a pretty ugly scene in the Big Apple.