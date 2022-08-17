Look: Fight Breaks Out During Panthers-Patriots Joint Practice

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 11: A detailed view of a Carolina Panthers helmet during pregame against the San Diego Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on December 11, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It appears that the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots don't want to wait until Friday to start getting chippy on the football field.

The Panthers and Patriots have been doing joint practices this week. But today's got especially heated and led to an all-out brawl between the two sides.

It's hard to tell what started it off, but there was a moment where Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey was driven into the ground. That may have caused tensions to boil over.

A pushing and shoving match between the two sides ensued, forcing everyone on both teams to intervene and try to separate the ones who were fighting. The pushing even made its way into the stands, allowing fans to get an up-close look at the brawl:

This late in training camp and this close to the regular season, everyone is likely on edge. Between the fears of getting injured and the fears of losing a spot on the depth chart or the roster altogether, emotions are sure to be high.

But as few excuses as there are for a full-on brawl during a game, there's even fewer excuses for them during practice.

It will be interesting to see who - if anyone - gets fined over this.

Do you like training camp fights, or do you believe they are harmful to the game?