Look: Final Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released Tuesday

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the championship trophy after the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2022 college football season is officially in the rearview.

Georgia became the first program in over a decade to win back-to-back national titles thanks to the Bulldogs dominant performance over TCU. Kirby Smart's team obliterated the Horned Frogs by a final score of 65-7 for their second title in two years.

Following the game, the final Coaches Poll was released.

Needless to say, Georgia retained its spot as the No. 1 team in the poll. Despite a blowout loss, TCU still managed to hold onto the No. 2 spot.

Somewhat surprisingly, Michigan finished the season ranked higher than Ohio State, despite the Wolverines loss to a TCU team that was blown out.

Here's a look at the top 10:

Georgia TCU Michigan Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Penn State Washington Tulane Florida State

The full top 25 can be found here.