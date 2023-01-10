Look: Final Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released Tuesday
The 2022 college football season is officially in the rearview.
Georgia became the first program in over a decade to win back-to-back national titles thanks to the Bulldogs dominant performance over TCU. Kirby Smart's team obliterated the Horned Frogs by a final score of 65-7 for their second title in two years.
Following the game, the final Coaches Poll was released.
Needless to say, Georgia retained its spot as the No. 1 team in the poll. Despite a blowout loss, TCU still managed to hold onto the No. 2 spot.
Somewhat surprisingly, Michigan finished the season ranked higher than Ohio State, despite the Wolverines loss to a TCU team that was blown out.
Here's a look at the top 10:
- Georgia
- TCU
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Washington
- Tulane
- Florida State