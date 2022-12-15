Look: Final Vote For UCLA's Move To Big Ten Revealed

PASADENA, CA - OCTOBER 29: General view during the game between the California Golden Bears and the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl on October 29, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It's official. UCLA is Big Ten bound.

Per The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, University of California Board of Regents have given the Bruins their blessing to jump to the B1G and will provide UCLA's athletes support for "travel, academics, nutrition, etc." Billing the school somewhere between $2 and $10 million for leaving the conference without them.

The final vote was reportedly 11 to 5.

The voting got reaction from fans on social media.

"Absurd they need to pay Cal, but the regents were able to have their power show, and now the school can prepare for the move," one user said. "Cal might have been chosen had they put more into athletics. The academic elitism is one thing, but it cost Cal in the end."

"Love the Calimony payments," another replied.

"Done deal. Regents approve UCLA's move to the B1G by a vote of 11-5 and they will pay a "Berkeley Tax" to Cal in the range of $2M-$10M depending on what the TV Contract looks like for the Pac-12 when it is finalized in early 2023. The B1G is officially a 16 Team League on 8/1/24."

A new era of UCLA athletics begins.