Look: ‘First Take’ Has Ridiculous Arch Manning Segment

The hype for Arch Manning continues to build.

Arch Manning, a five-star quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. Naturally, he’s been in the spotlight since he began his high school football career at Isidore Newman in Louisiana.

The spotlight has been getting brighter as of late, though. Arch Manning took his first major college recruiting visit over the weekend, as he and his family went to Clemson.

“They made that early connection,” Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart said of Clemson. “Brandon Streeter was one of the first coaches I remember talking to. Their approach has been authentic. They’ve taken the time, especially Coach Streeter in getting to know him, not barraging him, checking in. I know one of his favorite Zooms was with the entire offensive staff one morning about a month or so ago. He really enjoyed it. He even left his notes, he borrowed one of my notebooks and what he writes down is staggering what he sees.”

“(Arch) really has an interest (in Clemson). Their culture is awesome. Him and Cooper had a really good FaceTime with Dabo (Swinney) one night. They’ve taken a good, patient approach.”

Arch Manning seemed to make a good impression at Clemson, as he received a scholarship offer during his time on campus. He also went viral for a ridiculously good throw during a camp session.

I taught him that. https://t.co/rrwcm334Gn — Eli Manning (@EliManning) June 7, 2021

As the hype continues to grow, there will probably be some incredibly premature discussions surrounding Arch Manning’s future.

ESPN’s First Take appeared to have one of them on Tuesday morning.

Coming up: Will Arch Manning surpass Peyton, Eli & Archie to become the greatest Manning yet?

Ummm, this topic may be premature. Just maybe. pic.twitter.com/n7AUBw1EGH — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 8, 2021

That is obviously laughably premature. Arch Manning just finished his sophomore year of high school. No one has any idea if he’s even capable of playing in the NFL, let alone being as good as an all-time great like Peyton Manning, or a two-time Super Bowl champion like Eli, or a Saints icon like Archie.

There’s certainly going to be a lot of hype for Arch, but everyone should try to keep things in perspective.