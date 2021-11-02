Look: Fletcher Cox Has 2-Word Message Amid Trade Rumors

Ahead of today’s NFL trade deadline, rumors involving Eagles Pro-Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox have been red hot.

But with a simple post on Instagram, the 10th-year Philadelphia star discounted that speculation.

“FOREVER PHILLY!!!!!!” he wrote under the post.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Cox’s message with a recent report.

According to Spotrac, the Eagles have restructured Cox’s contract three times over the past four years. He currently has one year and $17.1 million remaining on his contract through 2022 with a $26.5 million cap hit and $24.2 million of dead cap. If Philly did trade the DT before the deadline, they would’ve had to cough up a significant chunk of dead money.

The Eagles were reportedly “aggressively” looking to move Cox before today’s deadline, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Other reports indicated that multiple teams were interested in acquiring the star defender. The Philly front office reportedly wanted at least a second or third-round pick in return.

Through eight games this season, Cox has logged 12 tackles, four QB hits, 1.0 sacks and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.