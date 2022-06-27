Look: Florida Boosters Respond To Wild Recruiting Rumor

7 Oct 2000: A view of the Florida Gators football helmet taken on the field during the game against the LSU Tigers at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainsville, Florida. The Gators defeated the Tigers 11-9.Mandatory Credit: Scott Halleran /Allsport

Sunday was a rough day for Florida Gators boosters as prized quarterback Jaden Rashada announced his intentions to play in the Sunshine State... for the Miami Hurricanes.

But there has been a controversy brewing over whether Rashada was offered a lucrative NIL deal to attend Florida over Miami. Michael W. Caspino of Forward Counsel in California recently told On3 Sports that Rashada left "million on the table" by choosing the Canes over an $11 million offer he claim came from the Florida boosters group Gator Collective.

In response, Gator Collective has released a statement refuting Caspino's assertion. The grup said in their statement that they have never spoken to Caspino about Rashada and would not engage in any activities that might break Florida law or NCAA policy.

The recent comments by California lawyer Michael Caspino have been brought to our attention. Gator Collective has never had any communications with Mr. Caspino about Jaden Rashada or any recruits. Rather, Gator Collective has refused to engage in any dialogue with Mr. Caspino on numerous occasions as Gator Collective does not approve of his tactics and has no interest in engaging in activities which violate Florida law and NCAA Interim Policy and may put athletes' eligibility at risk.

On3 Sports has since updated their initial report to include this statement as well.

June hasn't exactly been a great month for the Florida Gators' recruiting efforts. They added three new recruits - two four-star prospects and one three-star prospect.

But according to 247Sports, the Gators' 2023 class still ranks outside the top 30.

Jaden Rashada would have been a nice addition to a less than stellar class.

On to the next one...