Look: Floyd Mayweather Reveals Who He Wants To Fight Next

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a game between the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather is expecting a second fight with Conor McGregor sometime in 2023, per MailOnline Sport.

Mayweather said he would prefer an exhibition matchup, but there have been talks about making it a professional bout.

"We don't know if it's going to be an exhibition or a real fight. But there's been talks of both," Mayweather said. "... 'I am not into fights where I am going to take any real punishment."

Mayweather and McGregor first squared off at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena in August 2017. It was the first and only boxing match of McGregor's professional career. Mayweather won the match with a 10th-round TKO, extending his record to 50-0-0.

McGregor hasn't fought since suffering a broken leg during his last UFC loss to Dustin Poirier on July 10, 2021. The MMA superstar has since expressed interest in returning to the boxing ring.

"Boxing is my first love in combat sports," he told Sky Sports in May of this year. "I had such a great time the last time I was out there."

Mayweather has an exhibition match against Mikuru Asakura this weekend.