Look: Footage Emerges From Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

The United States agreed to a one-for-one prisoner swap with Russia this Thursday that would secure Brittney Griner's release. She has away from home since February.

"She is safe, she is on a plane, she is on her way home," President Joe Biden said Thursday morning. "She will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones and she should have been there all along."

In order to bring Griner back to America, the Biden administration sent arms dealer Viktor Bout to Russia.

Hours after the prisoner swap was agreed to, Griner and Bout crossed paths on a UAE airport tarmac.

Footage of Griner and Bout crossing paths surfaced on social media. The WNBA star was wearing a red jacket.

The United States may negotiate another prisoner swap with Russia. After all, ex-Marine Paul Whelan is still behind bars.

"Sadly for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittney’s and while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul’s release, we are not giving up, we will never give up," Biden said.

As for Griner, she'll be reunited with her wife Cherelle in the near future.