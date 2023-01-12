Look: Footage From Stetson Bennett's Cane's Shift Goes Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship Trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Usually when a quarterback wins a national championship they celebrate with a party or a well-deserved vacation. For Georgia's Stetson Bennett, the celebration was a little bit different.

Bennett, fresh off his MVP win over the TCU Horned Frogs, apparently partnered with the fast food chain Raising Cane's and worked a shift at one of their locations in Athens, Georgia this week. Video from the location taken this morning shows a line extending out of the store and down the block as diehard fans awaited their beloved quarterback.

“Caniacs and Georgia Bulldog fans alike are encouraged to join in on the fun and support their national championship quarterback as he serves up his favorite Chicken Fingers," Raising Cane's posted earlier this week.

Bennett was clearly taking the job seriously, wearing a Raising Cane's t-shirt and taking orders behind the register from hungry fans of both the Bulldogs and the fast food chain.

The two-time national champion even took orders from the drive-thru:

These photos and videos will probably wind up being used as memes if Bennett's professional football ambitions don't wind up panning out.

For now though, it's a fun and satisfying conclusion to a college football career that will likely see him enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame someday.

What will Stetson Bennett do next?