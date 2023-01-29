Look: Footage Of Tailgating Chiefs Fans Going Viral

Kansas City Chiefs fans are ready to go for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chiefs fans were seen lining up in busses to tailgate before 6 a.m. local time on Sunday morning.

Here's a video:

They're going to be waiting a while to get into the lots to tailgate since they don't open until 1 p.m. local time.

Their fans are hoping to watch the Chiefs get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2020-21 season. They've made two straight AFC Championship Games since then, but have failed to get back to the big game.

They'll be trying to take down the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Chiefs in this very game last season at Arrowhead. The Bengals have beaten them three times in a row heading into this one.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.