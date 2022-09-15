Look: Football Fans Are Getting Worried About Michael Pittman

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - AUGUST 11: Michael Pittman Jr. #11 of the Indianapolis Colts runs a drill during training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus on August 11, 2022 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

After notching limited participation in Wednesday's practice session, star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was downgraded to "non-participant" for Thursday's workout.

Pittman suffered a quad injury during the Colts' season opener against the Houston Texans this past Sunday.

Colts fans and fantasy football managers alike are starting to get concerned about Pittman's Week 2 status.

"Take my eyes but not Pittman’s quad," one fan wrote.

"Oof. Might be a rest day but definitely something to monitor," another added.

"It usually isn’t a good sign when somebody goes from being limited in practice, to not practicing at all. Probably the player I’m most concerned with this week," another said.

It's entirely possible that today's DNP was a maintenance decision as the Colts try to prepare Pittman for Week 2. The wide receiver's status for tomorrow's practice should be a telling indicator of his status heading into the weekend.

As expected, Pittman was the clear leader on the Indianapolis receiving corps in Week 1. The third-year wideout reeled in nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown in a season-opening tie with the Texans. Despite his injury, he took the field for 98% of the Colts' offensive snaps.

Stay tuned for updates on Pittman's status.