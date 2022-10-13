Look: Football World Can't Believe Chad Pennington News

6 Sep 1997: Quarterback Chad Pennington #10 of Marshall University calls a play during a game against the Army at the Michie Stadium in West Point, New York. Marshall defeated the Army 35-25. Mandatory Credit: Robert Laberge /Allsport Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Longtime college football fans are feeling particularly old on Wednesday night.

During ESPN 2's broadcast of this evening's matchup between Marshall and Louisiana-Lafayette, a graphic called out Thundering Herd freshman Cole Pennington — the son of former star quarterback Chad Pennington.

Fans around the college football world can't believe their eyes.

"How am I this old?" one asked.

"No man. I refuse to acknowledge time moving that quickly," another said.

"Wait… Who? No way.." anther added.

"I’m getting old dog. No way Chad Pennington son in college," another wrote.

The elder Pennington suited up for the Thundering Herd from 1995-1999. In his senior season, he lead the team to a 13-0 record capped off with a Motor City Bowl win over BYU. He finished fifth in 1999 Heisman Trophy voting after setting school records in multiple passing categories.

Cole Pennigton joined the current Marshall program as a three-star quarterback recruit in the 2022 class. He's yet to take the field for the Thundering Herd this season.

Marshall is 3-2 on the year including an incredible upset win over No. 8 Notre Dame in Week 2.