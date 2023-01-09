Look: Football World Furious With National Title Game Photo

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 28: The college football playoff logo on the field before the Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semi final game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ahead of tonight's College Football Playoff National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium in California, a photo has been going viral that has fans absolutely fuming.

College football insider Josh Pate took to Twitter this morning to reveal a "Tailgating Prohibited" sign placed outside of SoFi Stadium. It was reported over the weekend that tailgating would not be allowed for the game, but chances are not everyone got the memo.

"Can’t you just smell the pageantry?!" Pate wrote. He noted that the decision to ban tailgating was at the discretion of the College Football Playoff, not officials for SoFi Stadium.

Fans on Twitter are blaming the state of California for this problem, when in reality the College Football Playoff has banned tailgating from the last several national title games:

The College Football Playoff has previously stated that the decision to ban tailgating comes from a desire to make parking and travel in and around the stadium as efficient as possible.

However, the national title game will be held at Houston's NRG Stadium next year. If tailgating is prohibited there, people are probably going to have an even bigger problem with it.

As for the game itself, the weather certainly won't be an issue with California's typical 60-degree temperatures and clear skies expected to settle in for the evening game.

The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.