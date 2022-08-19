Look: Football World Is Not Happy With Scott Frost Today

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches the team warm up before the game against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

2022 is pretty much a make-or-break year for Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost. But the lengths he's making his players go to in practice have some fans up in arms.

Speaking to the media this week, Frost declared that new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola declared that he has the linemen throwing up 15-20 times per practice. Frost clarified that it's because they're working so hard, not because they're out of shape.

Throwing up after intense physical activity isn't always a bad thing. But throwing up repeatedly can have bigger consequences if not handled properly

As you might imagine, Nebraska fans weren't amused by Frost gloating over how many times players are throwing up. Many are taking to Twitter and admonishing Frost for being so proud about it. One went so far as to compare it to D.J. Durkin's controversial tenure at Maryland:

In four seasons at Nebraska, Scott Frost is 15-29 with no winning seasons and no bowl appearances. His teams have yet to finish better than fifth in the Big Ten West and are just 10-25 against Big Ten opponents.

Nebraska made wholesale changes to Frost's staff after going 3-9 in 2021. If Frost can't get the Huskers back to bowl eligibility in 2022, it seems very likely that he'll be on the chopping block.

Is Scott Frost pushing his players too hard in pursuit of a bowl game? Will this be his final year at the helm?