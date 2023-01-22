Look: Football World Is Ripping Brian Daboll's Decision

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Brian Daboll clearly had no trust in Daniel Jones and his New York Giants offense on Saturday night.

Trailing the Eagles 28-7 in the fourth quarter of tonight's NFC's Divisional Round, Daboll sent out his punt team on fourth-and-six on their 42-yard line.

It's an inexcusable decision, especially in a playoff game in which the Giants had absolutely nothing to lose.

Daboll's getting crushed, as a result.

"Brian Daboll and the Giants choose to punt on 4th-and-6 from their 42-yard line, down 21 points with just over 13 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter," The Comeback wrote.

"That's terrible," Connor Hughes said. "You cannot punt there. Not down 21. Bad job by Brian Daboll. He hasn't had a good night. There have been a couple really questionable calls. #Giants"

"Really surprised Daboll chose to punt there. That was weak as hell. Gotta go for it. I’m not even mad I’m disappointed," Unbiased Ev wrote.

"Bold strategy by Daboll to punt when down 3 scores and don’t have 3 possessions left in the game, let’s see if it pays off for the Giants," Dan said.

"Does Brian Daboll think they play 6 quarters in the playoffs? WTF is that punt," wrote Danny Parkins.

The Giants are ahead of schedule longterm with Brian Daboll at the helm. But his decision to punt in the fourth quarter was a terrible one.

Hopefully Daboll learns from it and moves on.