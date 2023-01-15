Look: Football World Is Surprised To See Al Michaels Tonight

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: NBC Sportcaster Al Michaels is seen on the field before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

NFL fans were not expecting to see Al Michaels on their TVs for tonight's playoff game.

Michaels is on the call of the Jaguars vs. Chargers playoff game in Jacksonville tonight - for NBC, not Amazon, though.

Michaels, 78, called Thursday night games on Prime with Kirk Herbstreit all season long.

Tonight, however, he's working alongside the legendary Tony Dungy in the NBC broadcast booth.

"A reminder: tonight the legendary Al Michaels will return to NBC to call the Jaguars vs. Chargers playoff game. Michaels called Sunday Night Football with NBC from 2006-2021 before moving to Amazon, but remains in an emeritus role at NBC. Tony Dungy will be his partner," said Field Yates.

"Welcome back, Al Michaels and hello @TonyDungy!" said Sunday Night Football on NBC.

"Al Michaels calling a game on NBC just sounds right," one fan said on Twitter.

NFL Playoff football is on and Al Michaels is in the broadcast booth. All is right in the world.