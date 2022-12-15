Look: Football World Not Happy With College Hall Of Fame's Decision

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 6: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The college football community lost one heck of a coach earlier this week.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away on Monday night at the age of 61 due to a heart issue. He suffered a heart attack over the weekend and had to be transported to the hospital where he remained until his passing.

On Wednesday afternoon, the College Football Hall of Fame honored Leach's memory but fans weren't happy about it. Fans think that Leach should be in the Hall of Fame, even though it has a 60 percent winning percentage threshold to get in (Leach is just below it).

"Actually honor him by getting rid of the arbitrary 60% winning percentage requirement," one tweet read.

Leach has a 158-107 overall record, which is good for a .596 winning percentage.

We'll see if the Hall of Fame ever changes its threshold so Leach can get in.