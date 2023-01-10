Look: Football World Praying For Ohio State Player Today

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: A view of the achievement stickers on a Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

After being diagnosed with bone cancer last month, Ohio State offensive lineman Avery Henry's recovery is officially underway.

Taking to Twitter, the Buckeyes freshman shared a pair of photos as he prepares for the battle of his life.

"Day: 1 I've started my first chemotherapy session," Henry said. "I feel great and ready! I'm extremely thankful for the support I have received from everyone! I will always continue to fight and I ask that you guys do the same throughout your lives."

The football world sent prayers his way via social media.

"Much love bro! You are a warrior," commented Florida linebacker Teradja Mitchell.

"Sending prayers for a strong rebound from this! If it is the James you're receiving treatment from, no better place to be. My dad is currently under treatment there right now as well," a fan tweeted. "Incredible team! You got this!"

"You’ve got this! We’re all behind you here," a member of Buckeye Nation said.

You've got this, Avery!