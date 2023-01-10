Look: Football World Praying For Ohio State Player Today
After being diagnosed with bone cancer last month, Ohio State offensive lineman Avery Henry's recovery is officially underway.
Taking to Twitter, the Buckeyes freshman shared a pair of photos as he prepares for the battle of his life.
"Day: 1 I've started my first chemotherapy session," Henry said. "I feel great and ready! I'm extremely thankful for the support I have received from everyone! I will always continue to fight and I ask that you guys do the same throughout your lives."
The football world sent prayers his way via social media.
"Much love bro! You are a warrior," commented Florida linebacker Teradja Mitchell.
"Sending prayers for a strong rebound from this! If it is the James you're receiving treatment from, no better place to be. My dad is currently under treatment there right now as well," a fan tweeted. "Incredible team! You got this!"
"You’ve got this! We’re all behind you here," a member of Buckeye Nation said.
You've got this, Avery!