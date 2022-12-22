Look: Football World Reacts To 5-Star Commitment Drama

ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 03: An Oregon football helmet during the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game between the Oregon Ducks and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3rd, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On National Signing Day, 2023 five-star safety Peyton Bowen shocked the world by flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon. But it appears that joining the Ducks won't be as simple as that for Bowen.

According to Ari Wasserman of The Athletic, Oregon faces "a very steep uphill climb" to actually get Bowen to sign his national letter of intent to join the program. As a result, it seems possible that he won't wind up playing for Oregon after all.

Bowen committed to Notre Dame at the beginning of 2022 but kept his recruitment open and continued to make visits to other schools across the country ranging from Oklahoma to Alabama. It seems likely that Oklahoma will wind up being his true destination.

The wider college football world is scratching its head at the situation. Some are wondering if this might go down as the shortest and strangest commitment to Oregon ever.

247Sports ranks Peyton Bowen as a five-star prospect and the No. 14 player in the class of 2023. He is the No. 2 safety in the nation and the No. 3 prospect from the state of Texas.

If he joins Oregon, Bowen would be the first five-star recruit for the Ducks since 2020 and the first of the Dan Lanning era.

But it appears that Oregon might have to endure a few slings and arrows for a while if they can't get Bowen to put pen to paper.

Where will Bowen play next year?