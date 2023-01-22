Look: Football World Reacts To Arch Manning Announcement

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 12: Arch Manning attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Arch Manning decided to let everyone know how he's doing on LinkedIn earlier this week.

Yes, seriously.

The Texas Longhorns five-star freshman quarterback appeared to take to LinkedIn with an announcement about how his first weeks in college have gone.

It's pretty awesome.

The football world is loving it. Unfortunately, the account is actually fake.

Arch Manning announced on Instagram that he doesn't have a LinkedIn account.

"Update: Arch Manning posts on his IG story the LinkedIn account is fake. The impersonation is not funny, but the post itself had me cracking up when I was scrolling LinkedIn the other night."

Welp, so much for that.

"Pretty sure Arch won’t be needing the services of LinkedIn for his caree," one fan wrote.

"You thought this was real?" one fan added.

"That’s a fake linkedin - see below from Arch. …. Arch has definitely said “y’all” before lol," one fan added.

"FYI not real but funny," one fan wrote.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school looks on during the game against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

We can't wait to see what Arch Manning does on a football field, but the social media stuff is pretty entertaining, too.