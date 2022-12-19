Look: Football World Reacts To Bijan Robinson's Decision

OCTOBER 16: University of Texas Long Horns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on October 16, 2021, at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's officially official. After a standout career at the University of Texas, Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson will forgo his senior season and enter his name in the 2023 NFL draft.

Per Yahoo's Anwar Richardson, "Texas junior RB Bijan Robinson just officially announced he will skip his senior year and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft."

The NFL world reacted to Robinson's decision to start the week.

"Texas RB Bijan Robinson has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Potential first-round pick," reported PFF's Ari Meirov.

"No surprise from Austin with [Bijan Robinson] announcing his draft intentions," tweeted RedditCFB. "The RB stands to be the first Texas offensive player to be drafted in the first round since Vince Young in 2006."

"Thank you 5," Texas said.

"Bijan Robinson will be so much fun to watch on Sundays," tweeted Barstool College Football.

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay had Robinson slated to go fifth overall to the Eagles in his first mock draft.