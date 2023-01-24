Look: Football World Reacts To Bill O'Brien Announcement

ATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 04: Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien prior to the start of the SEC Championship college football game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs on December 4th, 2021 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have found their next offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, the team has hired Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien to fill the role. This will be O'Brien's second stint with the Patriots after he coached under Bill Belichick from 2007-11.

This hire comes after the Patriots struggled mightily on offense this past season. It was their worst offensive season of the Bill Belichick era as they only averaged 314 yards and 21 points per game.

Patriots fans are ecstatic about this hire as they think the offense will improve next season.

O'Brien will now be entrusted with developing Mac Jones, who has struggled at times since he was drafted by the Patriots just a couple of years ago.

If the offense can get back on track next season, the team will have a great shot at getting back to the playoffs.